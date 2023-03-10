Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $733,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.