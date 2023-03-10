Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.18) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.50) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 725 ($8.72).

Phoenix Group Stock Down 2.5 %

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 618.70 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 629.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 597.36.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

