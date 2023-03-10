PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

