PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $28.22.
About PICC Property and Casualty
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PICC Property and Casualty (PPCCY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.