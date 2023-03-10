PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 59.9% in February

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 40,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $14,682,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 845,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 239,863 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 761,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 125,395 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

