PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0.5% Higher

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $94.27. 101,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 98,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.77.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 367,709 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 687,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 209,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 535,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter.

