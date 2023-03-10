Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.