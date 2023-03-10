Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 12,556 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

