Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

AEP opened at $88.76 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Cfra upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

