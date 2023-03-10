Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.04 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.23 and a one year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

