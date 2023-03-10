Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $567,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

