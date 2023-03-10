Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in National Grid by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of National Grid by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.27) to GBX 1,070 ($12.87) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

