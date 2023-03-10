Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

