Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $179.83 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.