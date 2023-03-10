Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

