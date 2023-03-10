Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

