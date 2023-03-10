Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $268.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

