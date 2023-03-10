PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Tops $126.13 on Major Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $61,228.75 and $416,729.39 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $126.13 or 0.00632440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00427718 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.91 or 0.28910953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars.

