Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 0.3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €60.18 ($64.02) and last traded at €58.80 ($62.55). 1,172,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.62 ($62.36).

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAH3 shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.22 and a 200-day moving average of €58.72.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

