Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in February

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PRRFY remained flat at $7.62 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
Premier Foods Company Profile
