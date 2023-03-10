Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Trading 0% Higher

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.