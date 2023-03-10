Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,320. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

