ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $30.72

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $29.57. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 974,741 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $3,420,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

