Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,345,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,734. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

