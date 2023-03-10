Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 7,045 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

