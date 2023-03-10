Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

