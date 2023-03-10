Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.76 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

