Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $20.41 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 558,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

