Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 4,712 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $228.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day moving average of $237.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

