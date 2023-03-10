Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,672 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $39,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.28 and a 200 day moving average of $237.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

