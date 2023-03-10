Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,425 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

