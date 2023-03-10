Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,006 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.44 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.74. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

