Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $177.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

