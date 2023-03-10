Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.79 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

