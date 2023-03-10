Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $41.72 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $41,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.67. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $103.47 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

