Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $48,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,172,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 246,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 939,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,862,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,658,000 after purchasing an additional 344,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

GILD opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

