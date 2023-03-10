Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 433 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $490.28 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.29 and a 200-day moving average of $441.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

