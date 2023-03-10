Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,832 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $32,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

