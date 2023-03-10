Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 821 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,066,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $743.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $722.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.10.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

