Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $28,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

