Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2,342.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Pure Storage worth $34,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

