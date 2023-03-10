Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up approximately 3.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.71% of Pure Storage worth $140,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,058. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

