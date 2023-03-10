Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Position Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,783 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,707. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

