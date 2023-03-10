Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2,915.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Qorvo worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 243.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.