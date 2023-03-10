Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ XM opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 624,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 668,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

