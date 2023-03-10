Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $102,710.30

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $91.43 million and $102,710.30 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $9.14 or 0.00044049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.96164587 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $108,196.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

