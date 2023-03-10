Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Up 129.7% in February

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,600 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the February 13th total of 1,381,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock remained flat at $23.40 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.