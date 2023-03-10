QUINT Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $964.01 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $964.01 million and $2.53 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

