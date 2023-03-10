Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.29. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,306 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

