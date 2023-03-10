Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.29. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,306 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
