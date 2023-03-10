Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Radicle has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00007416 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $72.28 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001890 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00430111 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,798.02 or 0.29072639 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
