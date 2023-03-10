Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

